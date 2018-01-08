Doctor detained in Wau released

A medical doctor who was detained over the death of an SPLA Colonel in Wau by the security personnel last year has been released on bail.

Dr Nixon Anthony was arrested in mid-December after a court issued him a warrant of arrest.

His detention was in connection with the death of SPLA Col Mathok Akech due to suspected food poisoning in August.

According to Dr Anthony, Col Mathok died of intestinal infection. However, the court issued a warrant of arrest for further investigation.

“I was released on Friday on bail and the hearing was on Thursday. We paid the bail on Friday then I went home,” Dr Anthony told Eye Radio.

He added that he is still undergoing trial.

“The court sessions still going on; we will be having another one on 15th then they will tell us the next session,” said Dr Anthony.

Dr Anthony was released after 26 days in jail.

His detention had led his colleague at the Wau Teaching Hospital to go on strike demanding for his release.

The suspected food-borne outbreak in August involved 60 soldiers and resulted to the death of the Col Mathok and an unnamed private.

The SPLA Deputy Spokesperson had told Eye Radio that the incident occurred shortly after the officers ate food at a local hotel at Grinty area in Wau.

He said the officers got poisoned while they were undergoing training on human rights, organized by the UN Mission in South Sudan.