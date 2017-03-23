Djibouti dispatch South Sudan

Djibouti bagged a comfortable 2-0 win over South Sudan in their 2019 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers play-off on Wednesday night at the Stade El Hadj Hassan Gouled City in Djibouti.

Although there were no goals in the opening half, the second stanza saw the Shoremen of the Red Sea pouncing twice to seal their win.

The defeat for the Falcons of Jediane means they will now have to fight harder in the second leg and ensure they overturn the scoreline to their favour.

However, scoring three goals without conceding will not be an easy task, but playing in front of their home supporters could be an advantage.

The winner of the second match is set to qualify and join Group C where there is Mali, Gabon and Burundi.

Both sides are set to renew their rivalry in the return leg which is slated for next week Tuesday, 28 March at Juba Stadium in South Sudan.

© African Football