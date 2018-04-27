Dispute over land halts road construction

Jonglei State is finding it difficult to carry on with road works due to a dispute over murram located in the former Central Equatoria, according to Governor Philip Aguer.

Two weeks ago, construction of the road linking the state capital Bor and Duk area was launched with support from the engineering unit of the SPLA.

Philip Aguer says the state has identified the red soil in Mangalla County of Jubek state that the government wanted to excavate to be used for the construction.

However, he says two bordering communities from Jubek and Terekeka communities have refused to allow their soil to be taken elsewhere despite having been consulted by their state leaders.

“There is an area that is contested between communities of Jubek and communities of Terekeka. One time Jonglei was getting murram from that area,” said Mr Aguer.

“If that is not resolved you will have to contact both communities and the governments, plus myself and even the minister of Road and Bridges.”

According to the transitional constitution, the land belongs to the communities, but is regulated by the government.

The state authorities are yet to comment on the matter.