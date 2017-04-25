Dispute emerge in Civil Society Alliance over funds management

The Secretary General of the South Sudan Civil Society Alliance says funds of the organization are not being properly managed.But the chairperson has dismissed the claims as baseless.

The Secretary General of the Alliance, Keluel Agot Kuch says money obtained by the Alliance from donors have often been diverted to private accounts.

Mr. Keluel accuses the organization’s chairperson of being responsible for mismanaging the funds, says the alliance cannot account for up to 1.6 million pounds.

In a statement, he says the account of the alliance is nearly bankrupt.

“Executive members are complaining about the leadership, how the the Alliance are being messed up, a lot of money that has been lost,” Keluel said.

“They keep the money of the organization in their private accounts. Which we have our account now is only 7,000 pounds. There is enough evidence to prove and there are witnesses. We have our partners, they know this – what is going on,” he said.

For his part, the chairperson, Akuoch Ajang Nyanhom, says the organization lacks funding and has dismissed the claims of corruption as baseless.

Mr Akuoch said funds from donors go directly to the accounts of the alliance and withdrawal is done by several signatories who are members of the organization, including the secretary general.

“Well my accounts are open; I will share all my accounts with the public. They have the right to have access to my account, and we have no such practices in the Alliance,” Mr Akuoch said.

“We have Alliance’s office which has official accounts for the organization with the signature of the secretary general himself, the secretary of finance, off course the chairperson, officers who are actually in charge of the finance of the Alliance. There is no donor who can send money to private accounts,” he said.

“All money that come for the organization, they go through the accounts of the Alliance. These are baseless accusations,” he added.

The two leaders of the Alliance have also spoken about an administrative dispute that has undermined their relations.