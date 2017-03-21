Displaced Bieh civilians arrive in Jonglei

Thousands of displaced people from Bieh state have arrived in Duk, Jonglei State, the Director of Relief and Rehabilitation commission in the state has said.

The over 7,000 IDPs – who are mainly women and children – fled insecurity and starvation in the state. They arrived last week.

There has been fighting between the government and opposition forces in the area, according to various humanitarian groups.

“They are facing serious food shortages, health, water and sanitation challenges,” Gabriel Deng Ajak told Eye Radio.

He called upon aid groups to support the displaced who have camped in Pajut.

Last Month, the National Bureau of Statistics and three UN agencies declared famine in the country, particularly in the former Unity State, where they said over 100,000 people were facing the risk of famine.