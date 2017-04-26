Disarmament exercise begins in Yei town -Governor

Yei River State Governor, David Lokonga Moses says a disarmament exercise to take guns from the civilian population has begun in Yei town.

Mr. Lokonga said this comes after reports of killing, armed robbery and rape in Yei town recently. He said the latest incident involves the raping of two women at gun point by unknown criminals.

“Now we are investigating these incidents that took place before, so that we find out who did those things,” he said.

Mr. Lokonga added that the exercise started on Monday and a number of guns have been collected and suspected criminals arrested.

Earlier this year, Mr. Lokonga asked the President to deploy police officers in civil populated areas in the State in order to enhance security and the rule of law.