Last week, the director of Juba Prison – Brig Gen Micheal Malou -told Eye Radio that about 47 under aged children are currently serving time in jail in Juba alone for committing various crimes, the majority of cases are related to stealing.

So what is the status of juvenile justice system in South Sudan, and how effective are the reformatory actions taken against them?

http://www.eyeradio.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/JUVENILE-EDITED.mp3