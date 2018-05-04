Diplomat calls on S. Sudan to work towards elections

The peace parties should work towards conducting elections in the coming years instead of focusing on power-sharing, according to a Norwegian diplomat.

Earlier this week, the IGAD said the parties had somehow narrowed their differences on power-sharing.

Lars Anderson said failure by the parties to compromise their positions is due to what he said is too much focus on power-sharing and responsibilities by the leaders.

“It seems the focus is too much on power sharing or like we would like to address it responsibility sharing rather than finding a good solution for this country,” he said.

He appealed to the leaders to put the interest of their citizens first, if the country is to thrive.

“What I would hope and expect the parties should be doing, take a look at a common interest in finding a peaceful transitional way to move this country forward towards election instead of focusing too much on political power and distribution positions in the government.”

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of the Netherlands to South Sudan, Geert Geut, called on the leaders to end the war to enable the displaced persons return to home.

“I believe that what need to happen, the people who are involved from the various parties to the conflict, they need to take a really hard to look into themselves,” he said.