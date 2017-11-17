Diplomats attribute continued violence to lack of political will

The lack of political will to end the violence is the reason why the peace agreement is not producing the expected results, two representatives of the TROIKA member countries have said.

The Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan signed in 2015 was expected to permanently end violence and initiate reforms that will lead the country to the path of development and prosperity.

However, clashes erupted in July 2016, forcing some of the signatories to the agreement to flee the country, and express doubts over its viability.

Some senior members of the Transitional Government have also raised complaints that the countries that are guarantors of the agreement have failed to provide the necessary funds to support the process.

These countries that were part of the IGAD-plus include the United States, United Kingdom and Norway.

But in response to the repeated calls for funding the TGoNU, UK Special Envoy for South Sudan, Ambassador Christopher Trott says financial support is not the issue:

“Lack of funds is not the reason why the peace process is not advanced. What we are asking for is a political will from all sides to implement it,” Amb. Trott stressed.

“We the international community have not forgotten the people of South Sudan, and we are determined to work with the South Sudanese people for a better future.”

For his part, Paul Sutphin, a Senior Advisor in the Office of Sudan and South Sudan Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, says the TROIKA countries are supportive of a peace process that will end violence:

“Obviously elements of the peace agreement is not being implemented, and that is the reason we are working and focusing on supporting the IGAD High-level revitalization forum, because the region has come to that assessment as well.”

The outbreak of conflict in Juba in July last year stalled the implementation of the peace agreement.

Now, the international community is pushing for its revival through the IGAD-led Revitalization Forum.