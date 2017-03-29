Diplomatic missions condemn killing of aid workers

More than 13 heads of mission of international countries have condemned the killing of the aid workers.

They include the European Union Delegation, the Heads of Mission of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy and The Netherlands.

Others are Sweden, The United Kingdom, and the Heads of Mission of Canada, China, Japan, Norway, Switzerland and the United States.

In a statement, the Heads of Mission sent their condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

“The Heads of Mission strenuously emphasize that aid workers, like other civilians, must be protected from violence and must never be the target of the attack,” partly reads the statement.

They called upon the government to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“To prevent future such incidents, the Heads of Mission call upon all armed actors to undertake a ceasefire in line with the Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan, and to make genuine efforts to bring about peace, stability, and improved humanitarian access,” it continues.