Diplomatic missions call for proper girls’ education in S. Sudan

Eight heads of diplomatic missions have called for proper girls’ education in order to make progress on ending the conflict across the country.

In a joint statement on the International Women’s Day, the ambassadors say South Sudanese women and girls make extraordinary contributions every day in all fields.

The heads of missions are from Canada, Denmark, the French Republic, Japan, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Kingdom of Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

“Women are increasingly serving as peacemakers, channeling their strengths to focus on reconciliation, economic development, education, and transitional justice,” the statement partly read.

Therefore, the ambassadors say, voices of women need to be heard at the highest levels in peacemaking, including at the High-Level Revitalization Forum.

The joint statement further said too many South Sudanese women experience rape, gang rape, sexual assault, physical assault, forced or early marriage, abductions, or trafficking in persons in their lifetime.

However, most of such cases go unreported.

“All must challenge the stigma of being a victim of sexual and gender-based violence, which can be equally traumatizing and carry long lasting consequences for women and girls.”

The heads of missions called on all to come together to deliver an education for all girls so that they can make their full contribution to South Sudanese society.

Female literacy rates in South Sudan are less than 20 percent and nearly 3 quarters of girls aged 6 to 11 are not in school.

Extreme poverty, hunger, insecurity, and gender inequality are said to have prevented girls from joining the classroom.