Diplomat slams some government officials over nepotism

The South Sudanese Ambassador to China has described as ‘corruption’ the act of some government officials sending their relatives to Beijing for China- funded training.

Ambassador John Andruga said some government officials send their relatives who are not government employees to Beijing for training meant for civil servants.

“Speaking as Ambassador to China, we came across individuals who are not even in any government institution went for this training, and these are something not Acceptable because this person is not attached to any institution.”

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, the diplomat did not mention names but says such acts tarnish the reputation of the government of South Sudan.

“I want to underline here as Ambassador in China that this is corruption and this must stop, don’t do this because you are harming the image of South Sudan. You don’t pick people from the streets to go for training, because if you pick from the street, they will come back to the street.”

The diplomat added that those involved in such acts should be punished.

“I want to use this opportunity to tell our government officials to be nationalists, don’t select people who are not in any institutions, and those who are involved in this situation have to be investigated. If they are found to be involved in this, there must be consequences.”

China often offers capacity building trainings to South Sudanese civil servants in various fields. This include, health, education and the petroleum sector among others.