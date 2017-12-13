Dinka Malual, Misseriya end peace conference

A 3-day peace conference between Dinka Malual of Aweil East and Sudanese Misseriya tribe ended yesterday.

The two border communities often fight over, grazing land and water points during dry season.

To promote peaceful coexistence, the participants agreed to open up joint trading centers.

“We were discussing ways that we could have a lasting peace at the border and within these ways we looked at trade as the major issue that could bring peace in the border,” said Garang Malong Awan, the Aweil East minister of Information, culture, Youth and Sport.

“If we develop it we could have good relations with our neighbors from Misseriya.”

The participants included state government officials, local chiefs, and youth and women representatives from Misseriya and Dinka Malual.