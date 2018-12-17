Two dies in a separate road accident in Juba – Police

Two people have died in a separate road accident in Juba over the weekend, the police spokesperson has said.

Major General Daniel Justin said among the dead is a policeman who was driving a speeding police car that has left four others wounded.

“The car overturned and as a result, he lost his life and four others wounded and those who were on the street, they were safe, nobody was harmed.”

The spokesperson said the car got involved in an accident on Sunday along Custom-Rock City-road.

He says the accident occurred when two children crossed the road and the deceased who was the driver attempted to avoid hitting them.

Major General Daniel Justine described the incident to Eye Radio on Monday.

“The driver was actually escorting some suspects from Rock City to Mauna police station. Suddenly two children crossing the road, he was a bit speedy, he was about to control but he could not control the car.”

In a separate development, the police spokesperson also confirmed that a Turk-Turk commonly known as Ragsha was involved in another accident with a Noah leaving the Ragsha driver dead at seven-day roundabout yesterday.

Major General Justin appealed to the public to be careful at this critical time of the year.