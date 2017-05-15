Six die as gold mine collapse in Kapoeta South

At least six people have died after a gold mine collapsed in Kaopeta South County in Kapoeta State.

The Commissioner of Kapoeta South County, Martin Lotir says 20 people are believed to have been at the mine when the incident happened.

The Governor of Kapoeta, Louis Lobong Lojore, has also confirmed the incident to Eye Radio.

Kapoeta South County Commissioner, Martin Lotir, said the mine collapsed on the miners in a remote village, Lodomun, on Friday.

Mr. Lotir said six people were confirmed dead.

“The acting Commissioner of Kapoeta South County also said … the death was confirmed and they are buried,” a fellow journalist in Kapoeta, Evelyn Losike, who has been following the story, said.

“The state authorities,” she explained, quoting the commissioner, “are still trying to find out whether there were others buried in the mine during the collapse.”

Ms. Evelyn said the Commissioner told her that the majority of the victims were youth.

The Governor of Kapoeta State, Louis Lobong, has also confirmed the incident.

“We got actually the information that a mining hole that people have been digging, collapsed and killed some people. But the total number of people who have died, we have not verified exactly how many people were in the hole,” Lobong said.

Mr. Lobong told Eye Radio the state will carry out an awareness campaign to educate people on the dangers of traditional mining methods.

“We are arranging to carry an education awareness into the population on how they should mine, they will be given directives, and the Payam administrators have to supervise the areas where there are mining activities,” he said.

Mr. Lobong called on investors to engage in the mining sector in the area to reduce such incidents.