Three die in Torit gunfire

An exchange of fire between a night patrol and a group of armed men in Torit town In Imatong State has left three people dead.

According to the SPLA Sector Commander in Torit, the joint Police and SPLA patrol came under attack while on a night patrol along Kineti River at around 8:30pm on Wednesday. Two of the deceased were SPLA soldiers.

The organized forces on patrol “Collided” and “engaged” in an exchange of gunfire with the armed group, General Gildo Oling told Eye Radio.

However, he said they are planning to beef up security a head of the festive season.