Three die of hunger in Dolo, commissioner says

The Commissioner of Dolo County in Jubek State says three children have died of conditions related to hunger in the area.

Lukudu Al Haj Nicola says the children died in an internally displaced people’s camp in the county last week.

Mr Lukudu says the displaced people have not received any food assistance since December last year because the area is inaccessible due to insecurity.

Mr. Al Haj told Eye Radio that the IDPs are surviving on wild fruits that have to be boiled for one week because they are poisonous.

“I visited Seremoni and Tura. I found some people there. They are facing a lot of hunger in the area. So they reported to me that they have lost three boys who died last week,” the Mr Al Haj said.

“They died last week due to the hunger in the area,” he said.

The commissioner said the “Relief and Rehabilitation Commission and other organizations should go to the area and make assessment so that they can help this area people are really facing a lot things.”

Mr Lukudu said he is in Juba to deliver a report on the situation and lobby for support.

The Deputy Governor of Jubek State, Francis Latio, says he is yet to receive an official report from the commissioner on the hunger and starvation.

“Concerning the report of the commissioner of Dolo, yesterday, I also got it on the radio and he has not yet reached to the office to us with the official report,” Mr Latio said.

He said that “Dolo County is a bit isolated and there was this kind of disturbances on the road,” he said.

Cases of starvation to death have also been reported in Wau and Kapoeta.

The National Bureau of Statistics and two UN agencies have declared famine in some parts of the country, particularly the former Unity State.