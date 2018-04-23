Development partners accused of violating wildlife laws

The Ministry of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism is calling upon development partners to respect South Sudan wildlife laws.

The call comes after some humanitarian groups were reportedly caught transporting trophies last week.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, some of the institutions are not abiding by the wildlife conservation laws.

Brigadier Khamis Adieng said there are records of international, regional and local NGOs violating the laws.

“We have launched a project of trying to call our partners, the NGOs, either UN or other international NGOs, regional or local to at least observe and respect the South Sudanese wildlife laws,” he said.

“That is as a result of violations by some of them and some have been convicted even.”

However, Brigadier Adieng could not name the development partners that are involved in trophy hunting.

“I would like to call upon all the NGOs working in South Sudan, please obey our laws, respect our laws, don’t allow your airplanes to be used for transportation of wildlife products,” he added.

According to a 2017 report by the Wildlife Conservation Society, the impact of the civil war on the wildlife resources shows that significant wildlife populations have so far survived, but poaching and commercial wildlife trafficking are increasing.

Wildlife in South Sudan, which is home to the world’s second-largest land mammal migration, includes species of global importance such as elephant, giraffe, lion, and hippopotamus.