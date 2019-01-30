FDs “all” agree to rejoin SPLM

The Former Detainees say they will soon rejoin the ruling party, the SPLM.

This comes after they held a meeting with the chairman of the party, President Salva Kiir, this week.

The FDs are a signatory to the revitalized peace agreement inked in September last year.

The group includes Deng Alor, John Luk, Majak Agoot, Pagan Amum, Gier Chuang, Cirino Hiteng and Oyai Deng Ajak.

“All of us have agreed to reunite the SPLM – to come back to SPLM – as a family,” FDs representative, Deng Alor Kuol, has said.

During the meeting, they resolved to form a small joint committee to expedite the reunion process:

“Very soon, in a very short time to come, we will see SPLM as a united family again,” Alor said.

According to Alor, President Kiir assured them of his cooperation to facilitate the reunion.

“The President is very happy, and he is going to cooperate with all of us so that we see the unity of SPLM as soon as possible.”

“I want to tell our people, the members of SPLM – wherever they are that your party, your family is going back together as one [again],” he added.

All of the Former Detainees had since been members of the SPLM until 2013 when they were accused of plotting a coup against the President and subsequently jailed, and later acquitted due to lack of evidence.

And when the peace process commenced in 2014, they took part in the negotiations as a separate group from the mother SPLM.

Over the years, there have been attempts to reunite the various factions of the party after a series of talks in Uganda, Tanzania, South Africa and Egypt.