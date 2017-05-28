Why the SPLM-FDs failed to sign Kampala’s communiqué?

The delegations from SPLM-IG and SPLM-IO (Taban’s faction) say the group of former political detainees didn’t sign Kampala’s communiqué because they need more time to consult with their members.

The three SPLM factions were in Kampala last week to revive the implementation of the Arusha agreement.

On Saturday, the Acting Secretary General of SPLM, Jemma Nunu Kumba told Eye Radio that the two-day meeting was convened by the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kapala.

It was done on request of the chairman of the ruling party, President Salva Kiir.

The Acting Secretary General of SPLM, Jemma Nunu Kumba has described the meeting as successful.

She says although the FDs have not signed the document, they still support the initiative to implement the agreement.

“I want to say this meeting has been successful. The group of former detainees also attended the meeting, and we all agreed to proceed with the implementation of the SPLM agreement,” Jemma said.

For her part, Ezekiel Lul Gatkouth, a member of the SPLM-IO delegation said that the FDs have asked their counterparts to give them more time to consult with their members.

“The G10, I do not know how many are they now, but they have committed also and we would have wished them to sign the working document, but they say they want to do the consultation. But President Museveni told them there is no problem, but we would have wished them to sign because it is a working document,” said Ezekiel.

The SPLM-IG faction was represented by Jemma Nunu Kumba, Daniel Awet Akot and Simon Kon from the ruling party.

While Pagan Amum, Kosti Manebi and Dr. Majak D’Agot from the SPLM former detainees and SPLM In Opposition was represented by Dr.Dhieu Mathok, Michael Chanjiek and Ezekiel Lol.

The three factions will meet next month in Kampala, Uganda.