Detained Lol minister denies corruption allegations

The former Minister of Local Government in Lol State, Manoon Aleu, who is in police custody, has confirmed that he sold three government cars and used the money to address security issues.

Mr. Manoon says the governor was out of the state for four months at the time and no budget had been passed for handling state affairs.

He was arrested in Juba last week over corruption allegations, including the alleged loss of 800,000 pounds.

Yesterday, the Minister of Information in Lol, Omar Ishak said Mr Manoon was being transferred to the state for further investigation.

This morning, Mr Manoon told Eye Radio that he is now in Nyamlel town in Lol under police custody.

He said he formed a committee to sell the cars and argued that he was performing his duties as the acting governor.

“I was the acting governor of the state but without budget, because the minister of finance travelled together with the governor and they were staying in Juba. And the security situation was pressuring me and financial crisis also was a big problem,” he said.

“Then I formed a committee and they did an assessment for cars without values because these cars were not working and if the government have financial crisis and has something, people can do something to resolve the financial problem,” he explained.

“There was a committee headed by the minister of information and acting secretary of the state government and the whole amount was around 100,000 SSP and this amount cannot run the state government for four months,” he said.

Mr Manoon also denied allegations that he had taken 800,000 pounds.

