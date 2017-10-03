Detained Gok minister’s relative calls for intervention

A family of the detained Gok State cabinet minister, who was arrested 2 weeks ago along lawmakers, is appealing to the authorities to allow the police to handle the matter.

They are Santino Manyiel Mading, the assembly chief whip and Ayen Maan Ador, the Minister of Physical infrastructure.

The others include: Simon Mayar Marial, Malek Machot Padai and Ater Machar.

Last week, Gok State Legislative Assembly Speaker Umjima Philip confirmed the arrests and told Eye Radio that the MPs were apprehended by the National Security Service for “holding an illegal meeting”.

“Mixed in the same cell”

On Monday, the husband to Ayen Maan Ador, said his wife is being detained in Wau in the same cell with her male colleagues.

“She has been mixed [with her colleagues] inside one room which is unlawful,” Maker Reech told Eye Radio.

“I’m requesting or I am asking the National government to intervene and ask what is happening in the state. If she has made a mistake she should not be taking to national security, she should be taken by the police.”

Mr. Reech said Hon. Ayen has young children who need her motherly attention.

Last week, Hon John Marik, a Member of Gok state legislative assembly said, him and colleagues had petitioned the Council of States over the matter and called for its intervention in the matter.

In response, the Council of States confirmed the reception of the petition from the Gok Legislatures challenging the arrest of the MPs.

Hon, Lewis Vito, from political and foreign affairs committee says the council will sit on Wednesday to deliberate on the matter.