US describes TGoNU as ‘unfit’ peace partner

While addressing the UN Security Council on Wednesday, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley accused the government for not putting the best interests of the South Sudanese as its priority.

She said the government and armed groups continue to fight; and aid workers continue to be blocked in record numbers by the parties.

Nikki Haley also said President Salva Kiir continues to promote individuals in the army despite the sanctions placed on them.

Last month, President Kiir promoted Lieutenant General Marial Chanuong, who is on the list of those sanctioned by the West for his alleged role in the 2013 violence.

She described this as a slap in the face of the Security Council, and the nations who have supported the government led by President Kiir.

Nikki Haley further told the Security Council that the United States has spent 11 billion US dollars on South Sudan, and yet the Government led by President Kiir has increasingly proved itself to be an unfit partner for peace and security for the people of South Sudan.

She called on Uganda and Kenya to get involved and put pressure on President Kiir.

In response, the Press Secretary in the Office of the President, Ateny Wek Ateny, described Nikki Haley’s statement as harmful to the relationship between South Sudan and the United States.

He spoke to Eye Radio’s Obaj Okuj.