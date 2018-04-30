Desalegn tells S. Sudanese leaders to resign

Former Ethiopia Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn has suggested that South Sudanese leaders “resign” for failing to resolve the conflict.

He made the remark during a forum organized by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation in the Rwandan capital, Kigali over the weekend.

Mr. Desalegn said the problem in South Sudan is due to what he says is a leadership failure.

“Leaders should come to their senses; to their minds and they should somehow leave so that they can give to the new blood leadership who can take country to the next level,” he stressed.

He added that there is need for a “sustainable solution” to crisis in South Sudan where the citizens have been suffering “for half a century and still people are continuing to flow to Ethiopia, Uganda, and Sudan as refugees”.

Mr. Desalegn who expressed pessimism on the peace process also said the situation in the country is “heartbreaking”.

“We tried our best as chair of IGAD. We tried our best to resolve this issue. Agreements are signed but never implemented and I don’t see that further more agreements can be signed.”

The continuation of the second phase of the High-Level Revitalization Forum was initially pushed to the 2nd of May from the 26th of April, but has been postponed again to the 17th of next month.