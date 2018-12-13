Youth should take charge of labor market – TNLA deputy Speaker

The citizens particularly youth should disregard cultural beliefs and do any manual jobs, the first deputy speaker of the transitional parliament has appealed.

Some cultural practices prohibit men from doing some jobs in South Sudan. These include waiting on customers in restaurants, cooking and manual jobs.

Majority of those in this sector are aliens, according to Hon.Timothy Tot who spoke during a public hearing on the South Sudan youth development policy in Juba on Wednesday.

“The capture of the labor market by foreigners is a re-colonization as we see now most of the businesses are in the hand of foreigners,” he said.

He said the youth needed engage in any job if they were to claim the labor sector from foreign nationals.

“I urge them to take up any job irrespective of whether it’s manual or casual and to disregard all the cultural things that are associated with jobs.”

For example, he said “the ladies taking up jobs with the hotels, the youth taking up water business, and all other sorts of jobs that can bring them something.”