Deputy peacekeepers’ boss to brief UNSC on S Sudan

The Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations is expected to today in New York brief the UN Security Council on the situation in South Sudan.

Bintou Keita will talk about a confidential 30-day report on the deployment of the Regional Protection Force and any obstructions UNMISS is facing in carrying out its mandate.

Deployment of the RPF, which was initially authorized in August 2016 and is expected eventually to comprise 4,000 peacekeepers, continues to move forward slowly, the Council says.

According to a statement published on the Council’s What’s in Blue website, Keita will most likely cover the current security and humanitarian situation in the country, as well as recent developments related to efforts to reach a political settlement to the conflict.

The IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan Ismail Wais is also expected to brief via VTC. Council members will hold consultations following the briefing.

They are expected to emphasize that the security, humanitarian and human rights situations in South Sudan remain a cause for grave concern, four years since the conflict broke out 2013.