Deng Alor may be replaced

President Salva Kiir will decide whether to replace the Minister of Foreign Affairs after the Former Detainees consult with each other if they will join the government in the peace process, says the Minister of Information.

Foreign Affairs Minister Deng Alor did not come back to the country after the second round of talks which took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in February.

The minister, who has not yet tendered his resignation letter, swore not to return to Juba until the peace partners strike a deal.

In an exclusive interview with Arabic daily newspaper – “Al-Muwgif” – Deng Alor was asked about his return to Juba, but he replied saying his return would not mean anything.

He said the Kiir administration does not “appreciate” or “respect” his work as the minister in charge of foreign affairs.

Information Minister Michael Makuei said during a consultation meeting of political parties on Monday, the government discussed with the FDs on joining hands in the peace process.

He said the FDs who are in Juba requested to consult with their group before making any move.

“There is no way we will say anything now because the FDs in the government have asked to be given the opportunity to discuss this with their colleagues on the other side,” said Makuei.

He added that the president will then decide whether to replace Deng Alor after the FDs declare their position.

“His Excellency the president will decide after receiving the response of the FDs who are in government.”

Deng Alor was appointed as per the August 2015 peace agreement, which gives the Former Detainees two ministerial portfolios in the Transitional Government of National Unity.

Other stakeholders that were given ministerial posts in accordance to the peace agreement are the armed opposition groups and other political parties.

According to the ARCISS, each Party may remove its representatives in the Council of Ministers and nominate replacements by notifying the President and the First Vice President, with at least 14-day notice.

In the event that a Ministerial post falls vacant during the Transition Period, the replacement will be nominated by the top leadership body of the party that first selected that Ministerial portfolio, as appointed at the commencement of the Transition.

The replacement Minister will serve in office until the end of the Transition Period.