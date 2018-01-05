Deng Alor not denied entry into Abyei-Mawien

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied media claims that the Minister, Deng Alor was denied entry into Abyei by the Presidency of the two countries.

Online media reports that Deng Alor was not given clearance to land in Abyei for the burial of his relative, Ambassador Kuol Alor Kuol.

Late Kuol Alor’s body was laid to in Abyei town on Thursday.

Government officials attended the burial.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deng Alor was not among those who traveled to Abyei for the burial.

It was reported that the Minister could not attend over failure to secure clearance from the Presidency.

However, the Spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Deng Alor could not attend due to logistical challenges:

“He was about to go but he could not because of the technical issues involving the UN flight that was to take him to Abyei.”

According to the Comprehensive Peace Agreement, Abyei area remains under the Special Administrative Status supervised by the President of South Sudan and that of Sudan.

Since 2010, politicians from both countries have not held any official gatherings in the region.