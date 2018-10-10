Deng Alor arrives in Juba for pre-transitional period activities

The leader of SPLM Former Detainees – Deng Alor Kuol – arrived in Juba this afternoon following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement last month.

Deng Alor – who signed the agreement on behalf of the FDs – is in Juba to participate in the activities of the pre-transitional period committees.

Earlier this week, Deng Alor was nominated by the FDs as their representative to the national pre-transitional committee which is tasked with preparing the revitalized transitional government of national unity.

According to the national Minister of Dam and Electricity who received Deng on Wednesday afternoon, his arrival is in response to an invitation by the chairperson of the committee – Tut Gatluak.

“Upon the composition of the committee and the appointment of the chairman, the members of the committee were invited to Juba for the first meeting, Deng accepted the invitation and have decided to come and move to Juba.”

He said they expect to receive members of the SPLM-IO and the representative of SSOA in the pre-transitional period committees in Juba.

“We are looking forward to receiving other members of the committee, representative of SPLM-IO and the representative of SSOA.”

The first meeting of the pre-transitional committee will be held in Khartoum on the 22nd of this month.