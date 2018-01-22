Delayed PLE results worry pupils

Some primary school candidates who sat the primary leaving examinations last year have raised concerns over the delay in their exam results.

At least 41,000 candidates took part in the examinations last year December.

Sources at the ministry say that marking of the examinations has not yet started; it is clear not why.

“Right now we don’t know whether they have started marking our papers or not. We are waiting for our results because some secondary schools have already started registration,” said one pupil in Lemon Gabba.

Officials at the ministry of general education are yet to comment on this.

In November last year, the exams were postponed due to lack of funds.

This caused public outcry, with some members of public questioning how and why the government would fail to conduct the national exercise.

But weeks later, the Ministry of Finance released some money and the students finally sat for the papers in December.