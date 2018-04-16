Defense ministry requests for $45m to purchase construction equipment

The Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs has proposed purchase of road construction equipment worth 45.5 million dollars.

The ministry tabled the presentation to the Council of Ministers on Friday.

It also proposed that the army be used to implement the road projects once the proposal is approved.

An agreement was signed between the Ministry of Defense and Ezentus Company, the potential supplier.

“If we can acquire equipment and use our equipment and use our army as the technocrat to do the job, then it will be cheaper and we will be in position to cover most of the roads,” said Information Minister Michael Makuei.

The document is still under scrutiny and will be returned to the cabinet for further consideration.

In a report by the World Bank on the South Sudan Rural Road Project, the country’s road network is approximately of 12,642 kilometers.

Most roads are still in very poor condition, especially in rural areas that are largely inaccessible during the six-month rainy season from April to October.