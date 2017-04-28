UN decries restricted access to Fashoda

UNMISS has been denied clearance for air patrol in Aburoc in Fashoda, where fighting was reported this week, the head of mission has said.

However, the SPLA said the mission should coordinate with a body responsible for such issues.

In a statement released Thursday evening, UNMISS head David Shearer said 25,000 people were fleeing Kodok to Aburoc because of military activity in the area.

Mr. Shearer said the mission tried to access Aburoc through air patrol but was not given the clearance by the SPLA.

He expressed concern for the displaced people in Aburoc, who he said could now be 50,000.

Daniel Dickinson is the UNMISS spokesperson. He read the statement on behalf of David Shearer.

“UNMISS is seeking to gain access to Aburoc as quickly as possible in order to assess the security situation. However, the mission was denied clearance by government SPLA forces on Thursday to launch an air patrol to the town. Mr. Shearer raised the issue of the ongoing conflict in Upper Nile region and other parts of South Sudan during his address to the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday.” He said.

He told the 15-member Council that despite what appeared to be an attempt by the parties to achieve victory through military means, “a political solution is the only way forward for South Sudan

In response, Colonel Santo Domic, the deputy SPLA spokesperson said the mission has to coordinate with relevant authorities.

“For sure we have mechanisms for coordination with the UN, which is JMM. It has a general, it has an office so that they coordinate with UN because it’s the responsible body to organize UN movement and coordinate. So I can’t tell you anything [about] what the mission is supposed to do. They have to go there and discuss because this thing is at the leadership level.”

Mr. Shearer said the Upper Nile region has been a focus of military activity over the last several months.

He urged both sides to show restraint and avoid the death of innocent civilians.