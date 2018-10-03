DECREE: SPLA renamed South Sudan People’s Defence Forces

President Salva Kiir has officially changed the name of SPLA to South Sudan People’s Defence Forces.

Kiir issued the Republican order to transform the army yesterday and was read on state-owned television, SSBC last night.

This is in a bid to professionalize the army to reflect the diversity of the South Sudanese communities.

The order cited resolutions of the sixth SPLA Command Council Meeting of 2017.

According to the command, the implementation came into effect as of Tuesday.

Created in 1983 as the military wing of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), the SPLA became the national army of South Sudan when other rebel groups were integrated in 2005 and after independence in 2011.