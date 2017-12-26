Death toll rises in Bor South clashes

More dead bodies have been discovered in Bor South County has calm slowly returns to the restive village in Jonglei state.

The County Commissioner said the number of people killed in the area over the weekend has risen to twenty two.

On Saturday, Jonglei state Minister of Information, Deng Akech said over ten people were killed and twelve others wounded.

But Mr. Akech told Eye Radio that the death toll could rise as more bodies were being discovered.

The clashes were reportedly over the naming of a village which one group wants to rename as Anuet, while others wants to maintain the name Panweel.

Deng Mabior said the current number of people killed stands at 22.

“At the moment, we have confirmed 22 persons dead and 18 others wounded from both sides of the conflict,” he said.

He added that many people have been displaced by the clashes.

“The situation is currently under control of the army. The army is doing a good job by also talking to them about peace. But the challenge now is on the humanitarian aspect.”

Over the weekend, Jonglei state government said it will investigate and hold accountable the ringleaders of these clashes.