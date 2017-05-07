The death toll on Juba-Bor road attack has risen to 30

More bodies have been recovered after two deadly attacks on the Juba-Bor road on Friday, the Minister of Information in Jonglei State has said.

A land cruiser and a passenger bus heading to Bor Town in Jonglei State were ambushed by a group of unknown gunmen in Sudan-Safari area of Terekeka State.

On Saturday, Jonglei Information Minister Akech Dengdit told Eye Radio that 23 people were killed, 15 injured and 7 others went missing after the attack.

But today Sunday, he says more bodies were found in bushes near the area where the incident happened.

He says the death toll has risen to more than 30 as the search continues.

“The road from Bor to Juba still remain closed and now we are talking about more than 30 people died because, in Jemeza, there were bodies of people lying down and they have not yet been buried. Many of them ran with the bullets on the back and they went and died in the bush,” Akech said.

Mr. Dengdit says the governments of Terekeka and Jonglei are investigating the incident.