Death sentence for a juvenile in Nimule challenged by a lawyer

A lawyer in Juba has petitioned the Court of Appeal to reverse a decision of a lower court which sentenced a fifteen year old boy to death.

The teenager was found guilty by a court in Nimule for killing a relative in May this year.

In July this year, the County judge found the boy culpable of using a gun to commit murder.

But his defense lawyer says the judge abrogated the law by sentencing a minor to death.

Taban Romano believes his client was not given a fair trial.

He is currently the high court in Juba to reverse the conviction.

“It is believed that the accused shot on the leg 5 bullets. It is believed that due to the bleeding the deceased sustained from the bullet led to his death later in the day in Nimule hospital.”

Romano added that the death penalty contravenes Child Protection Act and the Penal Code.

Chapter two of the South Sudan Penal Code, discourages sentencing to prison or death of Juveniles, Aged Persons, Pregnant or Suckling Women

“We are petitioning the court for reversal to look at whether the judge erred in law. Two is whether the judge you know evoked the principle of fair trial. And the last one is whether he exhibit mistakes in the interpretation,” Romano said.

On Thursday afternoon, Romano confirmed that the high court has agreed to review the case.

The Penal Code also says no court shall pass sentence to death any person who in the opinion of the Court is under eighteen years or over seventy years of age.