Dealers detained over fuel sale

More than 15 drivers and fuel dealers have been arrested in Juba over sale of diesel and petrol in the black market, the National Police Service spokesperson has said.

Brigadier General Daniel Justin says police forces have been directed to combat issues of fuel in black market.

The suspects include locals and foreigners.

He warned that the foreign traders, especially petrol stations owners who are supplying fuel to South Sudan against sell it in the black market.

Brig Daniel Justin says those who do not follow the order will be arrested and the foreigners may be deported back to their countries.

“We are urging foreigners to work in a legal way because if they continued this way, they might be jailed or deported,” he warned.

Brig Justin added that the police would continue to pursue those who are supplying black market with fuel.