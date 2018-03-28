Dealers, agents demand refund by Vivacell

Retail dealers and agents of Vivacell airtime and sim-cards are demanding for refund of their airtime, following the suspension of the telecom’s network in the country.

Vivacell Network was shut down on Tuesday night by the National Communications Authority.

Retail dealers and Agents stormed Vivacell head office along ministries road in Juba on Wednesday demanding answers and possible refund.

“My Money is 1500 SSP. We came here to the gate of Vivacell Company because we need our money,” said David Taban, a retailer in Juba.

Last week, the National Communications Authority said Vivacell was suspended for its non-compliance with government policy regarding connection of international calls.

However, due to the inconvenience the suspension might cause to the customers, the NCA gave it a period of one week to suspend all operations.

Vivacell then promised customers that it was doing its best to ensure that the mobile operator is not shut down.

“Yesterday they did not alerted us; they could have sent messages to us. It has affected me because I have the money in my phone; I have 26,000 SSP,” said Mark Madol, an agent and a student at the University of Juba.

Madol said he engaged in the selling airtime to raise money for his school fees and upkeep.

In response, Vivacell in a public notice stated that it will “duly provide a clear mechanism for re-reimbursement of the cash equivalent for the airtime and sim-card stock still being held by all its dealers, agents and retailers”.

Vivacell further stated that it will continue to engage with relevant authorities to ensure Vivacell is back on air within the shortest time possible.

(Additional information by Joakino Francis)