‘Deal lacks ownership’

Since the signing of the peace agreement in August 2015, there have been quite a number of political developments in the country – some favoring the agreement that’s why some progress were made in implementing certain provisions in the peace agreement.

But some events that unfolded in the country since the signing of the peace agreement only created a serious setback to the implementation process.

The case in point is the recent wave of violence in Juba last July and continued fighting in some parts of the country, which has left some people dead and many others displaced.

That’s why international bodies like Troika –which comprises of Norway, United Kingdom and the United States – continue to express concerns over the deteriorating political and humanitarian situations in the country.

This week, the Norwegian Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan is in Juba to hold talks with the presidency and the minister of Foreign affairs in an effort to find a lasting solution to the political situation in the country.

Erling Skjonsberg speaks with Rosemary…