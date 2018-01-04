Deadline to release political detainees elapses this week

The parties to the agreement on the cessation of hostilities have up to the end of this week to release all prisoner of war and political detainees in accordance to the deal.

The agreement signed last month recommits the parties to ending all forms of violence, protect civilians and allow unhindered humanitarian access.

According to Article 9 of the deal, parties shall release to the International Committee of the Red Cross all women, children and people detained in relations to the conflict.

The names of the prisoners of war and political detainees were supposed to be submitted to the ICRC 72 hours after the signing and the actual release to be done in 14 days.

“At least the parties should have demonstrated commitment by sharing the names with the Red Cross and also moving on to take steps necessary towards the release of all these detainees especially not later than the 2nd of this month,” said Rajab Muhandis, the Executive Director of the South Sudan Network for Democracy and Elections.

The agreement on the cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and humanitarian access was signed by the government, opposition groups, regional and international partners and other groups.

Earlier the SPLM-IO under Dr. Riek Machar and the Former Detainees refused to sign the cessation of hostilities agreement demanding that the government first accept to halt any purchase of weapons during the implementation period.

But after two days of discussions, the participants agreed to ceasefire and allow the next phase of the revitalization take place.