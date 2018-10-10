Four dead, several injured in Terekeka’s inter-clan clashes

An inter-clan fighting in Terekeka State has left at least four people dead and several others injured, the minister of information in Terekeka state has said.

Dominic Lado told Eye Radio, the clashes left four people dead and all of the victims were young men.

“On that particular clashes, about four people were killed and some casualties those who are injured.”

Mr. Lado said the clashes took place in Gworo County on Monday.

“When they started coming back, due to their misunderstanding with people of Gworo, these People, of course, their villages are along the high way and they try to block the road for these people, not to go.”

He said the clashes ensued after one group of cattle keepers prevented the other from crossing over to their original cattle camp.

“They are trying to go and those people block the road, so they clashed actually, when they clashed, of course, the Government interview on that same day and manage to separate them.”

He said the cattle keepers were returning home from Amadi State following President Kiir’s order to leave farming areas.