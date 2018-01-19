Why corpses are decaying at Juba Teaching Hospital

Bodies at the Juba Teaching Hospital are decaying due to what seems to be lack of electricity supply at the mortuary.

Several bodies that have not been reclaimed have begun to smell.

A visit by relatives of the deceased on Thursday morning was met with awe as the mortuary was locked.

Eye Radio’s journalist who was at the mortuary on Thursday morning said there was no light in the room when it was being opened for families to take their loved ones.

He described a strong pungent smell emitted when the mortuary was being opened.

However, the Medical Director at the hospital, Dr Maker Isaac, said he was not aware whether there were bodies at the mortuary.

“There are no bodies there; maybe the police brought the bodies at night and they did not inform me,” he claimed.

“The police collect rotten bodies, dump them and don’t report to anybody.”

Family members were made to pick up bodies of their beloved ones, without the assistance of mortuary attended.

They were forced to wear nose mask and put on gloves in order to transfer the bodies for burial.

An official who did not want to be identified told Eye Radio journalist not to record his statement.

Old mattresses were seen discarded around the mortuary, with dirty water all around the building.