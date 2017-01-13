DC leader dismisses 6 members

The leader of the Democratic Change he has dismissed six senior members of the party.They include the former deputy chairman, Mark Atem Awuol, former secretary general Deng Bior Deng, and former opposition chief whip in parliament Andrew Okony Ayom.

Others are Lydia Nhial Dok, Kerbino Pow and William Akech Aleu.

In the letter seen by Eye Radio, Mr Onyoti says they had failed to attend several meetings of the party under Onyoti. And when they were called for investigation, the refused to show up.

However, Andrew Okony Ayom, one of the members dismissed, told Eye Radio they do not recognize the decision of Onyoti Adigo.

“We don’t recognize him as the legitimate chair of the party and we did not even receive the letter he is talking about,” Mr Okony said.

Mr. Onyoti took over the DC chairmanship after Dr Lam Akol resigned as the Chairman and as the Minister of Agriculture in the Transitional Government of National Unity.

His election was disputed by senior members of the party, including the then Secretary-General, Deng Bior.