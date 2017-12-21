Customer withdraws case against KCB

A customer of the Kenyan Commercial Bank who filed a criminal lawsuit against the financial institution has withdrawn the case.

James El-teyeb had tried to cash a check worth 5,000 dollars last week, but he was told the Bank lacked sufficient funds at all its branches, to perform the transaction.

Mr El-teyeb, who is the president of Bar Association, said he then filed a case of mistrust against the authority of the Bank.

On Thursday he said he reached an understanding with the management of KCB, prompting the withdrawal.

Efforts to obtain an official response from the Managing Director of KCB South Sudan, Harun Kibogong, were not successful.

Earlier this year, the Kenyan Commercial Bank closed many of its branches across the country, citing hyper-inflation.