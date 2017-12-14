Customer files case against KCB

A customer of the Kenyan Commercial Bank has filed a criminal case against the financial institution for allegedly failing to honor his check.

James El-teyeb said he tried to cash a check worth 5,000 dollars on Wednesday, but he was told the Bank lacked sufficient funds at all its branches, to perform the transaction.

Mr El-teyeb, who is the president of Bar Association, said he then filed a case of mistrust against the authority of the Bank, and that investigation into the matter has begun.

“It took me the whole day of yesterday since 9 o’clock morning, moving from branch to branch; they said that they don’t have enough cash in all their branches in South Sudan,” he said.

“Therefore this behavior forced me to go and establish a criminal case of mistrust against the authority of the Bank.”

Mr El-teyeb told Eye Radio that he expects a warrant of arrest against the KCB Managing Director to be issued on Thursday.

“It will be executed against the director general, the MD of the Bank, and of course as a procedure of law he will not be released until such amount is paid,” he added.

However our efforts to obtain an official response from the Managing Director of KCB South Sudan, Harun Kibogong, were not successful.

Earlier this year, the Kenyan Commercial Bank closed many of its branches across the country, citing hyper-inflation.