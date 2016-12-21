“Curfew” on Juba-Bor-Pibor road from 6pm to 6am

The Commissioner of Mangalla County in Jubek says forces have been deployed along the road to Bor road to maintain security.

This came after three people were killed and more than 20 people were injured over the weekend.

Hillario Paul said the victims were traveling to Pibor from Juba when they fell into an ambush in Muhandisen Bridge. He said security personnel have been instructed to stop vehicles moving beyond 6pm in the evening.

“From 6pm, whoever is coming from Juba should go back and the one coming from Bor when it arrive in Mangalla at 6pm, should not be allowed to move,” said Hillario.

Mr. Hillario says most of the times the motorist fail to follow instructions or security directives. He said the wounded people where taken Juba Teaching Hospital fro treatment.

On his part, the coordinator of Buma state Mr. Peter Lebelek confirmed that security forces are along the road to provide protecting to travelers on the road.

Mr Lebelek said that the victims were taken to the hospitals for proper treatment.

Contributor: Viola Elias