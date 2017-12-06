Curfew imposed in Rumbek

The commissioner of Rumbek County of Western Lakes state has issued an ordered, imposing a dusk to dawn curfew after a series of night robberies were reported in the town.

According to the commissioner, armed youth locally known as Gelweng entered the town with guns and rob the residents of valuables.

The curfew, which was announced on Tuesday, starts from 7pm and ends at 7am.

“Armed youth and civilians are moving a lot at night in the town and that is why I declared the curfew to prevent night crimes,” Commissioner Manyiel Riak.

However, only three categories of people are allowed to move at night.

These are: the local radio staff, travelers from faraway places, and health workers for the state-run Rumbek Civil Hospital.

Mr Riak Anyone who violates the local order will be sentenced to 3 months in prison and a fine of 3,000 Pounds.