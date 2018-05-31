CTSAMM to release report on COHA violations

The ceasefire monitoring body CTSAMM is expected to give a report on the violations of the Cessation of Hostilities agreement on Thursday at the extra-ordinary session of the 62nd IGAD Council of Ministers.

This comes amidst calls by several bodies including human rights group on CTSAMM to publicize the reports.

They say the delay is encouraging perpetrators to go without being held to account.

In March, the IGAD Council of Ministers called on the government and the opposition to provide information on the responsible individuals or groups to CTSAMM.

During the extra-ordinary meeting to be held in Ethiopia, the members will come up with consideration of the punitive measures that should be taken against violators of the ceasefire deal.

According to Thursday’s schedule seen by Eye Radio, the IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan is also expected to give reports on the progresses made and the shuttle diplomacy activities undertaken.

The AU High Representative for South Sudan, the UNSG Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan and the Chairperson of JMEC will attend the session.