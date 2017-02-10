CTSAMM records series of ceasefire violations

A new report by the Ceasefire & Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Mechanism shows that the ceasefire has been violatedtimes since June 2016.

The research, conducted by the Monitoring and Verification Teams (MVTs), contains incidents of conflict, allegations of violations and breach of the permanent ceasefire by the two parties – SPLA and Opposition.

The first incident involved an attack on personnel of the Office of the then First Vice President in Juba on 15 June.

Armed government security operatives, the report says, “halted a motor vehicle and apprehended its sole occupant, a Protocol Driver for the FVP”.

“After confiscating his pistol, ammunition, and cellular phones, NSS officials tied, blindfolded, and beat him,” it reads.

The latest incidents were recorded in Yei, Mundri, Maridi, Raja and Pariang.

The monitors found that “both Government and opposition forces are not compliant with the provisions of the permanent ceasefire.

“Conflict continues and the civilian population is subject to looting, rape, freedom of movement restrictions and killing,” it notes.

Several other incidents were reported in Nasir, Malakal, Digala Boma (former Central Equatoria state), Leer, and Mayendit.

The body has offered a number of recommendations, including examination of ways of reducing tensions.

“Ethnic tensions need to be addressed, and there must be inclusive political dialogue to stop continued conflict,” continued the report.

“JMEC and all stakeholders [should] do all in their power to not only disseminate the key provisions of the PCTSA, but also ensure compliance by both civil and military authorities.”

CTSAMM is responsible for monitoring and verifying the implementation Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements (PCTSA) as per the 2015 peace deal.

The government and the SPLM in Opposition are yet to comment on the matter.

Get full report here: CTSAMM Press Release – February 10 2017