CTSAMM launches investigation on CoH violations

The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism, CTSAMM said it has launched investigations into reports of violations of the Cessation of Hostilities in South Sudan.

The body said it is deeply concerned about recent allegations of violations in Unity, Central Equatoria and Western Equatoria states.

In a statement on Friday, CTSAMM welcomed the signing of the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access by the Parties at the High Level Revitalization Forum in Addis Ababa last month.

“CTSAMM stands ready to engage the Parties in light of expansion of the CTSAMM mandate as stipulated by the Agreement,” partly read the statement.

The parties agreed to reconstitute CTSAMM to reflect representation of all sides.

The ceasefire monitoring body added that its monitors remain in “12 of the most conflict affected areas of the country; and are continuing to monitor the security situation in relations to the Cessation of Hostilities”.

This week, the government and members of the diplomatic corps called on CTSAMM to investigate reports of clashes between the SPLA and armed opposition groups around Yei and Bentiu areas.

The SPLA reported 8 violations of the ceasefire across the country.

This is despite each party ordering its forces to refrain from any form of aggression.

CTSAMM was established by the 2015 Peace Agreement to investigate and report on compliance and non-compliance of the Agreement on the basis of credible information submitted by the Parties and others.